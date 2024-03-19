Investigation launched after woman falls from city centre apartment windowsill
Police have launched an investigation after a woman fell from a Birmingham city centre apartment block.
By Adam Smith
West Midlands Police closed off Bennetts Hill and urged people not to share footage of the incident.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called following concerns for a woman on a windowsill of an apartment building in Bennetts Hill this afternoon.
"She fell and has been taken to hospital. The circumstances of the fall are currently being investigated."
The spokesman added: "We'd ask people not to speculate on the incident or share any footage or photos on social media."
Colin on Twitter said: "Walked out of my office straight into the middle of this. Absolutely tragic and horrific."