Investigation launched after woman falls from city centre apartment windowsill

West Midlands Police closed off Bennetts Hill and urged people not to share footage of the incident.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called following concerns for a woman on a windowsill of an apartment building in Bennetts Hill this afternoon.

"She fell and has been taken to hospital. The circumstances of the fall are currently being investigated."

The spokesman added: "We'd ask people not to speculate on the incident or share any footage or photos on social media."

Colin on Twitter said: "Walked out of my office straight into the middle of this. Absolutely tragic and horrific."

*When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.