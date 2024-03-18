EasyJet announces 16 new destinations from new base at Birmingham Airport

EasyJet now runs 29 routes from BHX to destinations across the UK, Europe and North Africa.

The new destination include five new Spanish routes Antalya, Fuerteventura, Malaga, Alicante and Tenerife, four to Greece - Rhodes, Corfu, Kos and Heraklion in Crete, as well as Antalya, Berlin, Enfidha, Sharm el Sheikh, Dalaman, Jersey and Larnaca.

EasyJet already serves key domestic connections and international routes from Birmingham to the likes of Amsterdam, Geneva, Milan, Naples, Lisbon, Faro and Palma de Mallorca.

The airline's new operation at Birmingham Airport will also create 140 direct jobs for pilots and crew, and support a further 1,200 indirect jobs, according to the carrier.

It is easyJet's first new UK base since it launched at Southend Airport in 2012.

EasyJet has previously operated flights to and from Birmingham Airport using planes based elsewhere.