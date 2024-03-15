Watch: I visited the 'most Instagrammable cafe in the world' to find out if it lives up to the hype

Everyone loves a new cafe opening. But this is no ordinary cafe, no – EL&N claims to be the world's 'most Instagrammable cafe'. Curiosity got the better of me, and I RSVP'd to an invite to have a sneak peek just in time for the official opening this week.

Beautiful cakes on display

Tourism company Big 7 Travel made a list of 50 of the 'most Instagrammable cafes in the world' and EL&N topped it in 2021, but has since gained some competition pushing it into 13th place – which is still pretty impressive.

Forget everything you thought you knew about croissants – the ones here are cubical. Cube-shaped. Totally cubular.

On a grey, drizzly day, EL&N stands pink and proud at the top of the bustling high street. With huge windows, passersby couldn't help but stop and admire the stunning cake displays and decor – it really is one of a kind.