Watch: I visited the 'most Instagrammable cafe in the world' to find out if it lives up to the hype

Does the 'most Instagrammable cafe in the world' live up to its name? Reporter Lauren Hill went to find out.
Everyone loves a new cafe opening. But this is no ordinary cafe, no – EL&N claims to be the world's 'most Instagrammable cafe'. Curiosity got the better of me, and I RSVP'd to an invite to have a sneak peek just in time for the official opening this week.
Tourism company Big 7 Travel made a list of 50 of the 'most Instagrammable cafes in the world' and EL&N topped it in 2021, but has since gained some competition pushing it into 13th place – which is still pretty impressive.
Forget everything you thought you knew about croissants – the ones here are cubical. Cube-shaped. Totally cubular.
On a grey, drizzly day, EL&N stands pink and proud at the top of the bustling high street. With huge windows, passersby couldn't help but stop and admire the stunning cake displays and decor – it really is one of a kind.