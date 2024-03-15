Moment police dog set on 'terrified' teenager following reports of '17-man brawl'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were deployed to Hampton Street in Birmingham on Tuesday following reports of a 17-person brawl.

Footage from the scene shows a dog battling with a man who is lying on the ground, while the handler stands over him.

The full video lasts for around 40 seconds.

The man on the ground was “absolutely terrified” and “begging” for the police officer to stop the dog, a witness who did not want to be named claimed

They said: “The guy was shouting, saying ‘ok ok ok’ - and it wasn’t ok,”

“There was no need for it, he’s a young boy. That could have been anybody’s son."

The witness said that it made her feel “absolutely sick” and that she couldn’t get it out of her mind.

“I just keep seeing it,” she said. “It makes me feel disgusting and I don’t want to live in this horrible world."

West Midlands Police said it was satisfied the dog was "deployed appropriately"

A spokesperson said: "We were called to Hampton Street in Birmingham city centre at around 11.15am on Tuesday to reports that a group of 17 people were fighting.

"As officers arrived, one man was seen repeatedly kicking and punching at someone on the floor. A dog handler ordered the suspect to stand still before he ran.

"A police dog detained the man and tugged at his clothing until the dog's handler had safely detained the suspect.

"The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray. He suffered a minor injury to his left thumb.

"The suspect was de-arrested once his details were taken and he will be interviewed on suspicion of violent disorder in due course."

Insp Leanne Chapman, from the force's dangerous dog unit, added: "Every month, our dogs are deployed to well over 1,000 incidents across the West Midlands.

"They and their handlers are trained to support their colleagues to protect the public, and know to use proportionate force to reduce the risk to others

'Having reviewed CCTV and bodyworn footage showing more of the incident, we are satisfied that the dog was deployed appropriately to detain a suspect and help bring a violent situation under control."