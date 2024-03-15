Jailed: Man who stabbed victim 11 times in 'frenzied' attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ihtisham Khan left his victim in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the incident on Ellesmere Road, Alum Rock, which took place shortly before 8pm on June 8 last year.

An off-duty police officer witnessed part of the attack and called emergency services.

The victim's friend then rushed him to Heartlands Hospital where he was treated for his stab wounds.

Investigation officers gathered CCTV evidence which showed Khan carrying out the attack and arrested him.

When police later spoke to the victim, he revealed he had bought car parts from Khan and believed he had been overcharged so went to his home in Ellesmere Road to confront him.

Whilst waiting in his friend's car, Khan came to the vehicle where he stabbed him multiple times.

Khan, aged 21, was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court in December.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday.

DC Andrew Snowdon, lead investigation from the Major Crime Reactive Team 5 at West Midlands Police, said: "We are pleased Khan is serving time behind bars for this sustained and frenzied attack which must have been terrifying for his victim.

"Knife crime has no place on any street in the West Midlands."