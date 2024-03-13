Happy ending as missing Crufts dog Ruth is found and reunited with her owner

Ruth went missing from Ibis Styles, Birmingham NEC and Airport hotel, Marston Green, on Sunday, March 10.

It sparked a search from animal and dog groups and members of the Solihull Updates Twitter page which has over 20,000 followers.

They posted the news yesterday that Ruth had been found in the Bordesley Green area – it is believed a drone was used to locate her.

A taxi driver from the area took Ruth and her owner to Heathrow Airport today to catch a flight back to Italy, where they both live.