New fund available to help inspire people around STEM

Registered charities and non-profit companies could get up to £5,000 each from National Grid Electricity Distribution to engage children in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities. Unregistered community organisations can apply for up to £2,000.

National Grid’s Community Matters Fund is offering £250,000 worth of grants to boost engagement and take learning beyond what’s covered by the national curriculum.

Successful projects should open the eyes of a new generation to a career in STEM, inspire confidence and widen skills or break down barriers with access to tools, time and resources.

Ellie Patey, community engagement manager for National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “Big challenges facing schools around resources, time allocation and funding have proven major barriers to engaging kids with this vital area of learning.

"National Grid is committed to widening the appeal of these exciting subjects which can lead to fulfilling and rewarding careers.

“We’d particularly welcome Midlands-based projects focussed on supporting young people from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds for whom STEM feels unfamiliar, out of reach or even intimidating.

“Inspiring the STEM leaders of tomorrow not only supports National Grid’s wider objectives to deliver a clean, fair and affordable energy future, but also plays a part in meeting the anticipated 400,000 roles needed between now and 2050 to reach the UK’s net zero targets.”

Applications open on Wednesday, March 6 and close on Wednesday, March 27, while grants for successful applicants will be distributed in April.

National Grid Electricity Distribution has awarded £10 million through its Community Matters Fund to groups in the South West, the Midlands and South Wales since the fund’s launch in 2021.

To find out more and to make an application, go to localgiving.org/community-matters-fund-2024-stem-educational-support.