Arrests made and firearm recovered following suspected car jackings

Three people have been arrested after a series of violent carjackings in the Solihull area. Two men and a woman were taken into police custody in connection with the offences that took place in Hall Green, Chadwick End and Earlswood.

The carjackings saw a number of vehicles taken after threats of violence made with a weapon, with police confirming on Tuesday that they had also seized a gun as part of their investigations.

All of the arrests were made on Monday afternoon after police observed a firearm being thrown from a suspected stolen vehicle. Three people, a 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 39 and 34, were arrested and remained in police custody.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We arrested two men and a woman, recovered a firearm and seized a suspected stolen vehicle following a number of suspected carjackings across the Solihull area.

"Yesterday (Mon) officers followed a suspected stolen vehicle which had been taken at gunpoint the day before. The vehicle came to a stop on Maypole Lane, Maypole and a woman got out before it sped off.

"A firearm was seen being discarded from the vehicle which we later retrieved. We arrested a 40-year-old woman and later arrested two men, aged 39 and 34, after they too left the vehicle.

"A 39-year-old man is currently in custody on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm with intent while a 34-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm and a number of driving offences including driving dangerously and failing to stop. The 40-year-old woman remains in custody on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

"We are linking the arrests to three suspected carjackings which have taken place over the last few days in Hall Green, Chadwick End and Earlswood where vehicles have been taken following threats made with a weapon."

West Midlands Police have also launched an appeal into the incidents, with anyone with information being asked to get in touch via their 101 number, quoting 20/291738/24.