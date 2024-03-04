Man to appear in court on murder charge after body of woman found in Worcester home

The body of 61-year-old Wendy Francis was discovered at an address in Haresfield Close on Saturday.

She was found alongside a second woman, aged 38, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Mercia Police has since confirmed she is now in a stable condition and continues to receive medical treatment.

Damian Homer, of Haresfield Close, Worcester, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The 50-year-old will appear before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A picture of Wendy Francis has been issued by police alongside a touching tribute from her family, who described her as being "one in a million".