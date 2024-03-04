Man to appear in court on murder charge after body of woman found in Worcester home
A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a woman was found dead in Worcester.
The body of 61-year-old Wendy Francis was discovered at an address in Haresfield Close on Saturday.
She was found alongside a second woman, aged 38, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
West Mercia Police has since confirmed she is now in a stable condition and continues to receive medical treatment.
Damian Homer, of Haresfield Close, Worcester, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
The 50-year-old will appear before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A picture of Wendy Francis has been issued by police alongside a touching tribute from her family, who described her as being "one in a million".