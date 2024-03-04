Jailed: Gang member who stashed gun in bedroom drawer

Officers discovered the weapon wrapped in carrier bags in the bedroom of Allain Miller on Putney Road, Handsworth, last November.

A red bandana, which is a hallmark of the Birmingham gang he is believed to be linked to, was also found during the search.

Miller was arrested at the scene and has since admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He appeared before Birmingham Crown Court on Friday where he was jailed for five years for possession of a firearm.

He was handed a three month sentence for possession of ammunition to run concurrently.

Det Sgt Marc Jerromes, from the West Midlands Police Major Crime Proactive Team, said: "We received information from the community that Miller was storing a weapon in his bedroom, and acted quickly to get that weapon safely off the streets.

“We believe Miller is part of a gang involved in criminality in Birmingham, and the removal of this weapon will be a significant blow to their operations.”

The force has reported a drop in the number of shootings in the West Midlands, which fell from 126 to 92 last year.

Over the same time period, the number of guns recovered by police rose by 25 per cent from 121 to 152.

It comes as part of Operation Target, which sees West Midlands Police tackle serious and organised crime in the region.

Anyone with information about gun crime in their area can contact the force via Live Chat on its website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.