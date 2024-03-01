Climate and Gaza protests in Birmingham today and Saturday – full details

West Midlands Police has issued advice about a protest in Birmingham city centre today (Friday, March 1).

The demonstration against climate is being held by Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil and is being promoted as a Birmingham Day of Action.

The protest in Birmimgham on Friday

It is reported that the meeting is planned for Victoria Square at midday and is described as being peaceful and inclusive. The demonstration is due to end with a ‘lie in’ from 3pm.

A second protest is planned for Saturday, March 2 against cuts by Birmingham City Council. It is called Stand Up for Public Services and is due to take place from midday to 2pm with a march from 12.30pm to 1pm from Victoria Square to New Street, High Street and returning to Victoria Square via Cathedral square.

The numbers of people involved in the above events are unknown, but it’s likely to be in the low thousands.