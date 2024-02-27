Public invited to star-studded event for new drama This Town filmed in the Black Country

This Town has been created and written by Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight and is the story of an extended family and a group of young people who are drawn into an explosive and thrilling music scene in the Midlands in the early 1980s.

The series was filmed in locations across the Black Country including West Bromwich and Walsall.

The star-studded event takes place at Birmingham Town Hall on Tuesday, March 19 and includes an exclusive screening of the first episode, followed by a panel discussion with Steven Knight, Paul Whittington the director of the series and cast members Michelle Dockery (Downtown Abbey, Anatomy of Scandal), Eve Austin (You, Our Ladies) and more.

Fans can apply for tickets on the BBC Shows and Tours website until 11.55pm on Sunday, March 10, although spaces are limited and participant tickets will be selected from a ballot at random.

Produced by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) and Nebulastar for the BBC, co-produced with Mercury Studios, in association with Kudos North and Stigma Films, This Town opens in 1981 at a moment of huge social tension and unrest.

Against this backdrop, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own path in life, each in need of the second chance that music offers.

It was filmed on location in the Birmingham area, and at Steven Knight’s new Digbeth Loc. Film and TV Studios.

This major new drama series features a thrilling cast including Michelle Dockery (Downtown Abbey, Anatomy of Scandal), Nicholas Pinnock (Life, Marcella), David Dawson (My Policeman, The Last Kingdom) alongside rising stars Levi Brown (Loss and Return), Jordan Bolger (The Woman King, The Book of Boba Fett), Ben Rose (Line of Duty, The Innocents), Eve Austin (You, Our Ladies) and more.

The series is co-produced with Mercury Studios (part of the Universal Music Group) who have helped create the musical backdrop for Knight’s incredible story.

Acclaimed producer Dan Carey, and Brit and Mercury nominated musician, novelist and poet Kae Tempest, have written the songs performed by the band in the series.

Hayley Valentine, BBC Head of the Midlands said: “This story is amazing and the fact that it was shot and made in the Midlands by Steven Knight has a huge impact on the creative economy in Birmingham and surrounding areas in the Midlands.

"It showcases the wide range creative talent that the whole of the Midlands has to offer, and the BBC is proud to be a part of it.”

Steven Knight, creator, writer and executive producer of This Town said: “I can’t wait for people to see this exciting new show.

"But, first, I’d love the people of Birmingham and Coventry to see it because it’s about us.”

Karen Wilson, Joint MD of Kudos said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with Steven Knight, with a show that is steeped in the spirit of the Midlands and the thrilling music scene of the era.

"We think Steve has created another cast of unforgettable, iconic characters and can’t wait for audiences to meet them”.

Martin Haines, Joint MD of Kudos said: “Our mission in setting set up the Kudos Knight partnership is to invest in brilliant West Midlands talent and to create a drama pipeline which is made in Birmingham and attracts the brightest and the best.

"We are delighted that our first project to come to the screen is This Town which is emblematic of everything we want to achieve. This is just the start…”

Marc Robinson, co-president of Mercury Studios said: “It has been a privilege to be working with Paul Whittington, Steven Knight and the entire Kudos team in bringing the musical narrative of This Town to life.

"Music is at the heart of the series, and it has been a thrill to work with such excellent musical talent on this project.

"Having Dan Carey and Kae Tempest involved from script stage, set the tone that went on to attract the array of talent that ensued whilst in edit.

"Excited to share and celebrate the music that compliments this exceptional series.”

Tickets for the exclusive screening and panel discussion are available at bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/this-town-19mar24.

The ballot closes at 11.55pm on Sunday 10 March.