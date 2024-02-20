Police want to speak to this man in connection with spitting incident on train

The incident happened at around 7pm on Saturday, January 13 on board the 6.46pm train from Birmingham Snow Hill to Cradley Heath.

A man walked through the train and spat at a man in his twenties.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 721 of January 13.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.