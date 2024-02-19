Express & Star
Close

Police probe after human bones found in land near Birmingham Airport

Human bones have been discovered in land off a residential road near Birmingham Airport.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
The human remains were found in land off Digby Drive, Marston Green. Photo: Google

A member of the public discovered the remains in land off Digby Drive, Marston Green, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The road is less than a 10 minute drive away from Birmingham Airport.

West Midlands Police has since confirmed the bones are those of an adult.

In a statement, the force said: "Enquiries continue to identify the deceased.

"This will include specialist forensic tests which will take some time."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular