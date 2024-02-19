Police probe after human bones found in land near Birmingham Airport
Human bones have been discovered in land off a residential road near Birmingham Airport.
A member of the public discovered the remains in land off Digby Drive, Marston Green, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.
The road is less than a 10 minute drive away from Birmingham Airport.
West Midlands Police has since confirmed the bones are those of an adult.
In a statement, the force said: "Enquiries continue to identify the deceased.
"This will include specialist forensic tests which will take some time."