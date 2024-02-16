Soon-to-be groom with Cerebral Palsy seeking voice to borrow so he can say 'I do'

Jack Reeve, from Erdington, Birmingham, has Athetoid Cerebral Palsy, a disorder which is caused by damage to the developing brain.

As a result of his condition, Jack has to use a communication aid in order to speak.

The 21-year-old, who is now engaged, is hoping to have his own voice before his wedding day with the help of new technology.

He is searching for a Birmingham man, preferably aged between 18 to 30, to offer up their voice which can be programmed to his speaking device.

Jack’s mum, Heidi Wells, who is a vehicle preparation operative at West Midlands Ambulance Service, launched the appeal on his behalf.

Heidi said: “Having his own voice would really give my son individuality and the ability to have a voice he feels he can identify with rather than the standard, robotic voice.

“It would mean the world to Jack, even more so because he is now engaged and wants to be able to say ‘I do’ in his own personal voice on his big day.”

Anyone who thinks they might be the right voice to help Jack should email pressoffice@wmas.nhs.uk