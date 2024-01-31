Rail users warned not to take trains over weekend due to strike action

West Midlands Railway (WMR) is warning passengers not to travel by train as members of the ASLEF trade union continue an overtime ban which started on Monday, January 29 and which will run until Tuesday, February 6.

As a result, services are reduced on some routes and ASLEF will also take strike action on WMR services on Saturday.

The impact of the industrial action means no train services are able to run on Saturday or Sunday, due to the overtime ban.

An amended timetable remains in place between today (Wednesday, January 31) and Friday, February 2 inclusive, while the same amended timetable will apply on Monday, February 5 and Tuesday, February 6.

Services on these dates may be subject to short-notice amendment or cancellation.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “Industrial action is designed to be disruptive to passengers and it is extremely disappointing that the impact of this action means we are unable to operate any services this weekend.

“Passengers holding tickets for travel for either Saturday or Sunday will be able to use them on an alternative day or claim a full refund. Information is available on our website.

“I also urge passengers travelling during the period of the overtime ban to check their journeys before setting out as services may be subject to short-notice cancellation. I also urge passengers not to rely on late services as last trains may be earlier than usual.”

The timetable alterations mean that fewer services will run from Birmingham to Hereford and to Shrewsbury, while the 11.22pm service between Birmingham New Street and Rugeley will not operate, which is the last service of the day.

Other operators are also impacted by industrial action, so for information on how the action is affecting journeys, go to wmr.uk/industrialaction