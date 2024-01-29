The structure, which falls between Junction 7 and Junction 6 of the M42, was struck by two lorries early last month, causing heavy delays on the usually busy road.

The bridge carries the A452 over the motorway but is now only used by HS2 construction crews.

National Highways asset needs manager, Greg Fernee, said: "We and our colleagues at HS2 have carried out extensive investigations since the most recent bridge strikes.

"We have considered whether a structural repair could be carried out, but as the bridge was already due to be demolished next year, and because it has been struck so many times despite exceeding minimum headroom requirements, the safest and most cost-effective way forward is to demolish the bridge now.

The bridge, which has been hit some 20 times in the last 10 years, was already earmarked for destruction, however, due to the the recent incidents, the demolition has been moved forward to next month.

"Existing lane closures will remain in place for safety reasons until that can be achieved.

"We understand this will be frustrating for road users, so we ask for their continued understanding and patience while we prepare to bring the bridge down in a safe and controlled way."

Over the course of the next month, up until the demolition date, overnight transport of the bridge overhead gantry, four lighting columns, a CCTV camera and a number of roadside signal boxes will take place, with transport of the items taking place each weekday night between the hours of 9pm to 5am, starting on January 29.

During the weekend closure for the demolition, the southbound carriageway will be closed from M42 junction 9 to junction 6, together with the link arm from M6 south to M42 south and the M6 north to M42 south arm.

National Highways have advised all commuters using the road to allow extra time for their journey.