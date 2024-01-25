Crime down in West Midlands in last year according to new data

The reduction of six-per-cent (22,573) covers the period from September 2022 to the end of September last year and the data – released by the Office for National Statistics – also shows a fall of five-per-cent in the number of rapes and sexual offence crimes (249) and 20 per-cent in those of stalking and harassment (11,462 offences).

Today’s statistics show a big reduction in overall crime by 6% (22,573 offences) compared to the same period the previous year. We’ve also seen considerable decreases in the amount of violent crime in particular violence against a person of 11% (17,949 offences) and most serious violence dropped by 10% (451 offences).

West Midlands Police Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green said: “We have been working very hard over the past 12 months to improve the force and since changing our operating model in April last year we have made substantial and sustained improvements in some important areas.

“We have made many changes to the way we work and the way the force is now structured to operate in the most efficient and effective way possible. The data released shows the early indications of our improved performance however this data is already nearly four months old and further improvements will be evident over the coming months.”

"Since implementing the new local policing model, we have opened two more custody suites and increased the number of people we arrest. We have also increased the number of offenders brought to justice and this continues to improve each month.

"Since April, our force contact staff have answered nearly 674,000 emergency calls (999s), and 92 per-cent of these calls have been answered in under ten seconds with the average call taken at five seconds.

"We’re currently answering non-emergency 101 calls in less than one minute compared to last year when the average wait time was over 29 minutes. We got to these calls last month in under 50 seconds. We’re also responding to those calls for help more quickly now that our response officers are based locally.

"As a result of the changes we have made, our data continues to show significant reductions in crime. Our most recent force level data shows that overall crime is 9% lower than 2023 year to date and we are now seeing reductions in burglary and vehicle crime."

He said the police have shared responsibility with other agencies such as the Violence Reduction Partnership which would continue to play their part to focus on the causes of violence and the reasons why young people get drawn into a life of crime to deter and divert young people from criminal and anti-social activities.