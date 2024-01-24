Weather set to become calmer as week moves on

The region has been hit by heavy winds and rain over the last few days, with both Storms Isha and Jocelyn both bringing gusts of up to 48mph in Wolverhampton and more than 50 in Staffordshire.

However, while the wind continued to gust through Tuesday night and early on Wednesday, the outlook for Wednesday during the day is of brighter weather and lighter winds.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "It will be brighter and drier on Wednesday with sunny spells, turning hazier later on.

"Winds slowly easing through the day and feeling slightly cooler, with a maximum temperature of 11°C (51.8°F)."

A further look into the weekend, however, points to cloudier and windier weather, with the possibility of more rain, although the weather is predicted to stay mild into the weekend.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "It will be turning cloudier and windier again on Thursday with showery rain, then drier with sunny spells on Friday.

"It will be often cloudy on Saturday with some patchy rain possible. Staying relatively mild."