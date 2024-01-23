Police appeal after elderly man and woman assaulted over bus seat

Police said they are looking to speak to a man after an elderly man in his 80s was attacked on a Birmingham bus over an argument about a bus seat.

The assault took place on the Grove Lane stretch of the number 74 bus service, which usually travels along Soho Road out of Birmingham, with the man being assaulted at around 12.45pm on Friday, December 1.

During the assault, a woman in her 50s came to the aid of the elderly man, quickly being racially abused before then being assaulted herself.

The West Midlands Safer Travel Partnership appealed, they said: "We want to speak to him after another man, aged in his 80s, was punched and kicked after a disagreement over a bus seat.

"A woman in her 50s, who tried to come to his aid, was racially abused and then assaulted herself. It happened on the number 74 bus which was travelling along Soho Road, out of Birmingham, at around 12.45pm on Friday 1 December. The assaults occurred near Grove Lane.

"We are particularly keen to speak to a passenger who boarded near to Waverhill Road, and left at the Grove Lane stop, as they could have important information."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the police via their 101 number, quoting reference 20/1043132/23, or using their Live Chat option at west-midlands.police.uk.