Long delays on M6 after three-vehicle crash
Motorists have been warned of long delays on the M6 southbound following a three-vehicle crash.
National Highways announced at around 8.13am on Monday that traffic had halted on the motorway between Junction 7 for Great Barr and Junction 6 for the A38(M).
Drivers faced delays of around 50 minutes on approach to the crash with 12 miles of congestion tailing back to Junction 11.
National Highways traffic officers said they were on the scene.
