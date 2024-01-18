RSPCA warns about dangers of overbreeding after seven rabbits were left for dead in waste container at flats

The pets were found on January 2 by a resident who contacted the RSPCA.

She became suspicious when large amounts of hay and animal waste were being left in a communal bin chute at Ottawa Tower in Murrell Close.

When she looked inside she found two rabbits running around loose, while their five babies were huddled together in a red box that had been discarded.

The lion lop rabbits, including a one-week-old baby, were given a clean bill of health after being examined by a vet and the RSPCA placed them with a local rescue in the West Midlands, where staff have named the mother and father, Dora and Doodles and their offspring, Gus, Gracie, Genna, Genie and Cara.

The RSPCA is now investigating the incident and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Cara Gibbon said: “It does look like these baby rabbits were an accidental litter and whoever owned the parents has taken this drastic and cruel course of action.

Seven rabbits were left for dead in a waste container at a block of flats in Birmingham

“The lady who found them said that she’d seen a few flyers put around alerting residents to someone who was dumping rabbit hay and poo in the bin chute.

"The communal bins are only accessible to people who live in the flats, so someone may have seen these rabbits before or know of their owner.

“Luckily, the rabbits were in good condition, but if they hadn’t been found when they were then that might not have been the case.

"We would urge anyone in a similar situation who is unable to care for rabbits whose numbers have grown like this to get in touch with us or a local rabbit rescue.

“All these rabbits will be rehomed in time and we thank our local rescue Bunnies and Piggies in Need, who were able to take in this large number of bunnies for us in one evening.”

Seven rabbits were left for dead in a waste container at a block of flats in Birmingham

Anyone with information can ring the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA advises rabbit owners to head off the possibility of unwanted litters by neutering and promptly sexing their pets when they acquire them.

Rabbits breed quickly and owners can find their bunnies breeding out of control.

It appears the mother abandoned in this case is pregnant again.

RSPCA animal centres have had to find homes for large numbers of abandoned and unwanted rabbits in recent years.

In 2022 there was a huge 48 per cent rise in the numbers taken in, with 1,090 rabbits arriving at the charity’s animal centres and 1,942 rescued by RSPCA branches.

Meanwhile, neglect and abandonment of all animals is at a three-year high.

In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect – higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.

The charity year is asking supporters to Join the Winter Rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.

This year the RSPCA celebrates its 200th birthday and to mark this special anniversary the animal welfare charity wants to inspire one million people to 'join our movement to improve animals' lives'.

To find out how you can join visit rspca.org.uk/200