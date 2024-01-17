New year surprise from West Midlands Police for brave youngster

Seven-year-old Anderson Pollard's life was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma last year.

However, after four months of treatment at Birmingham Children's Hospital, he was announced to be cancer-free, beating the terrible illness and becoming an inspiration for many who suffer from life-threatening diseases.

Now, the inspirational seven-year-old has been given another surprise after being visited by West Midlands Police's Chief Constable Craig Guildford, who was blown away by the bravery and courage that the youngster displayed while undergoing intensive rounds of chemotherapy and surgical procedures.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "It was an absolute pleasure to meet Anderson and his family again and I was so happy to see that he has made a good recovery.

"At just the young age of seven, Anderson has had a really tough start to life but is still smiling – he is an inspiration to us all."

Anderson started feeling unwell around his seventh birthday, and after tests, he was admitted to Birmingham Children's Hospital. After four months of treatment, Anderson's family were given the amazing news that he was cancer-free and was able to ring the end-of-treatment bell.

To help celebrate, Anderson and his family were invited to visit the West Midlands Police headquarters in Birmingham with Mr Guildford to receive a special treat in the form of tickets to watch Manchester United.

Watch the video here.

Mr Guildford continued: "When I met Anderson for the first time he was wearing a full Manchester United kit so it was no surprise that he was huge fan.

"I hope they have a great time at the game and fingers crossed Man United win!"

Anderson's mother and father, Sam and Debbie, were over-joyed to see how happy the wonderful gift made their son.

Sam said: "Anderson is a huge football fan and it was such a wonderful surprise, given what he has been through in the last six to eight months.

"When he was poorly in hospital, Manchester United was the only thing that would get Anderson to communicate with anyone so it makes him very happy. We are very grateful."