Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stab victim dies at house

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Arden Road in Acocks Green in Birmingham at 1am on Monday after a 44-year-old man was found with stab injuries and, despite the best efforts of medics at the scene, he died from his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched and led to a 43-year-old man being arrested in New Street in Birmingham at midday the same day. He was taken into custody for questioning on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has been arrested after another man died at a property in Acocks Green.

"We were called to Arden Road just before 1am where a 44-year-old man was found with stab injuries. Sadly nothing could be done to save him and he died at the scene.

"A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 43-year-old man was arrested in New Street, Birmingham just before midday.

"He remains in custody for questioning on suspicion of murder."

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders from the West Midlands Police homicide unit said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation, but we have a suspect in custody.

"The family of the victim has been fully updated and we will be supporting them as our enquiries continue.

“We are also appealing for anyone who saw anything in the Arden Road area around 11.30pm on Monday evening.”

West Midlands Police said that anyone with information can contact the force via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101, quoting log 5272 of January 16.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.