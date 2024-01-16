Elderly woman dies after being struck by delivery van

The fatal collision took place on Lordswood Road, Harborne, shortly before 12pm on Monday.

The woman sustained serious injuries and despite efforts made by paramedics, was unable to be saved.

Police said the delivery driver stopped at the scene and is helping with enquiries.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website quoting log 2017 of January 15.