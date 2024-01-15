Ice and possibility of snow as temperatures continue to drop

The region is set to face colder weather this week, with frost and ice already being seen on roads and in parks and a forecast of possible snow coming to parts of Staffordshire.

Gritting vehicles have been out and about across the region, working to keep the A-roads and motorways safe, while the Met Office has issued Amber warnings for snow and ice to northern parts of the region over the next few days.

It has also forecast that temperatures are set to drop to as low as -3 °C (26.6 °F) , with a number of icy patches, during the night, while there may be wintry showers between Tuesday and Thursday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "On Tuesday, there will be a few wintry showers through the morning, mainly across Staffordshire and the Peak District.

"Otherwise, another dry day with sunny spells. Feeling a little less cold but breezy at times, with a maximum temperature of 4 °C (39.2 °F).

"The outlook for Wednesday to Friday will see wintry flurries overnight, leaving icy surfaces on Wednesday morning.

"Otherwise, often dry and sunny to end the week with scattered snow flurries on Thursday, but staying cold with widespread overnight frosts."