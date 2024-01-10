Former female police officer forced out of 'toxic' firearms unit awarded £820,000

Rebecca Kalam was one of only seven women in the force's elite firearms unit working alongside 235 men, some of which she claimed constantly belittled her whilst drawing crude genitalia pictures on station walls.

As well as being constantly subjected to the "C word" and seeing a stream of pornographic pictures on the team's Whatsapp group, Rebecca, who regularly had to strip down to her underwear in front of colleagues, raised serious safety concerns about the unit.

The 41-year-old suffered burns due to being forced to wear men's body armour due to none being designed for women.

When she raised the glaring health and safety breach with her superiors she was told to “wear a compression bra” and make do with men’s armour, which “didn’t fit, was painful to wear, and left her feeling unprotected."

During a two week employment tribunal last year West Midlands Police admitted 75 allegations which led to Mrs Kalam being awarded £3,000 for suffering harassment, sex discrimination and victimisation.

However, this week's £820,720 award is compensation towards loss of earnings and her pension after being forced to leave the force last July.

The mother of two told Channel 4 money was never a motivator in pursuing the police through an employment tribunal which will see taxpayers foot the bill.

She said: "I do not feel if I have won anything. I lost the job I loved. "

West Midlands Police were placed in special measures in November by the HMIC after serious concerns were raised about the force's ability to carry out investigations and the culture of the organisation.

West Midlands Police Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green responded to the Mrs Kalam

He said: “I am sorry that more was not done sooner to address the serious issues raised by Mrs Kalam and I apologise for the significant impact that these have had on her which has been highlighted during the tribunal."

He added: “Many of these issues date back to 2012 when Mrs Kalam joined the Firearms Unit. Over the past two years, under the leadership of Chief Superintendent Sarah Burton, officers and staff in the Firearms Unit have worked hard to improve culture, standards and the working environment.

"There is no place in policing for misogynistic, discriminatory or disrespectful behaviour and much progress has been made to set and reinforce the highest standards of conduct and professionalism."

Chief Supt Sarah Burton also recorded a YouTube video explaining how the force has changed the Firearms Unit, which can be seen above.

She said: “This includes positive changes to the working environment, training and development opportunities. All female firearms officers have been issued with equipment specific to their individual needs, including formed ballistic protection. We have also introduced new arrangements to procure female specific uniform and equipment, and female firearms officers are now involved in trialling and assessing new uniform and equipment.

“We have reviewed how we recruit firearms officers to increase the diversity of people who apply and remove barriers to recruitment. We have also changed and bolstered the leadership in our Operations and Firearms units."

She added: “Alongside this we have changed how our firearms officers work as part of our local policing model to support our neighbourhood and response teams in serving local communities.

“The tribunal recognises that we have taken the grievance and disciplinary matters raised by Mrs Kalam seriously. The steps we have taken are helping us to attract and retain the best and most diverse people in firearms policing, and benefit those already working in this critical area. We continue to make progress to ensure that we are trusted by the public as we go about our duty to protect them.”