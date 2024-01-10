Man set to face court after being charged with car key burglaries

Kyron Clifton has been remanded in custody to face a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 6 after being arrested on Monday morning in Walsall on suspicion of burglary.

The 18-year-old, from Darlaston, was questioned by investigators from Wolverhampton CID and subsequently charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and robbery.

Clifton's arrest comes as part of an investigation into car key burglaries and vehicle thefts across Wolverhampton, Dudley and Birmingham in October last year and saw Clifton appear in Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

