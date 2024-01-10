Cat rescued by firefighters after two nights on chilly roof

Willow the cat became traversed her way onto the roof of her home in the Sparkbrook area of East Birmingham on January 7.

The feline quickly became trapped on the roof, with owners calling emergency services to help get the cat down.

Noticing the plunging temperatures, West Midlands Fire Service raced to the scene, helping save Willow from the chilly roof.

On X, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Willow the cat, safely rescued at lunchtime after 2 days and nights on the chilly roof of her home in Sparkbrook."