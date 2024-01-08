Charity ready to help young adults find work after funding boost

Severn Trent has awarded £75,000 to Young Enterprise through its Community Fund.

The charity supports young people to succeed in the world of work by equipping them with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to thrive, through practical programmes and real-world experiences.

The funding will go towards a new project in Birmingham and the Black Country, where the charity will work in partnership with schools, to provide young people with opportunities to help them realise their career goals and ambitions.

Young Enterprise works with local employers to connect young people to careers and reduce any potential barriers to employment.

Dani Saunders, Young Enterprise regional education partnerships manager for the Midlands, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for young people to gain skills, confidence and enterprising mindsets from our programmes.

"Our support equips young people to understand their talents, build on their strengths and feel well-prepared for their future careers.”

Viv Couche, philanthropy manager from Young Enterprise, said: “We were delighted to receive this support from Severn Trent, enabling us to work in partnership with Birmingham and Black Country schools, to reach more young people in greatest need of our support to fulfil their true potential.

"Our programmes develop the skills young people need to transition from education into employment, and help them understand how they could set up their own business in the future.”

Natalie Cunningham, community fund officer from Severn Trent said: “I’ve seen at first hand the difference that Young Enterprise’s programmes make for young people.

"We’re proud to support this impactful project, that will give young people across Birmingham and Black Country the opportunity to gain valuable employability skills, and build their confidence and self-esteem, in a truly supportive environment.”

To find out more about the Severn Trent Community Fund and what projects have been awarded, go to stwater.co.uk/communityfund.