Specialist officer continues to take a stand against hate crimes

PC Stuart Ward has overseen a series of successful prosecutions in our ongoing work to tackle any form of unacceptable discrimination.

Investigations led by PC Ward have so far resulted in 35 football-related convictions with punishments ranging from jail time, suspended sentences, banning orders and substantial fines.

West Midlands Police said it has also looked to place some on education courses to ensure offenders fully understand the impact of such behaviour, with 20 referrals so far and none having been reported for reoffending since.

The force said it may pursue this approach if someone is young and has not fully realised how offensive and hurtful their actions are, or the offender is remorseful and shown a willingness to eradicate such behaviour.

PC Ward, who was the first dedicated football hate crime officer in the UK, said he suffered racist abuse himself while playing the sport as a child.

He said it’s due to victims and witnesses coming forward to report discrimination, which can relate to race, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity, that the force is able to secure criminal convictions against those responsible.

PC Ward led the investigation which resulted in a Wolves fan being jailed for racially abusing TV pundit and former England defender Rio Ferdinand.

However, he will fully investigate all offences he receives from footballers and fans both within stadiums and online and his work is not just connected to professional men clubs either, also including grassroots teams and the women’s game.

He said he goes into clubs at all levels to educate around what constitutes a hate crime and how to report it, as all complaints are treated the same.

PC Ward said: “We will never accept any form of discrimination and we’ll always pursue anyone involved in such appalling behaviour.

“There’s no place for hate crime within a stadium, society or online and we’ll always act on any report or information we receive.

"It’s important victims make us aware so we can then use all available powers we have to investigate.

“It’s clear from my investigations to date how many other fans are disgusted by it too.

"It’s through them also coming forward, giving witness statements and evidence, we can secure criminal convictions and deter others from offending.

“We can all play a part in tackling such a distressing and deplorable crime.

"Through enforcement and education we can help eradicate such hideous behaviour within football and society in general.”

Anyone who has been a victim of a football-related hate crime, or has information about an offence, can contact West Midlands Police via the Live Chat service on the website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, an incident on a match day can be reported via a steward, the football clubs text line or via the Kick It Out app.