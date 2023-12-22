Takeaway and delivery businesses get hefty fines for failing to paying taxes

Smethwick company Daily Drinks 007 Ltd is named by the HMRC on a list of those who owe hundreds of thousands of pounds in tax and subsequently fined as a a result.

The haulage firm. registered to an address in Bowden Road, Smethwick, failed to pay £243,647 in November 2021 and bosses were fined £157,761.

Other companies given penalties include Mah Ltd (trading as ‘The New Jewel’) hot food takeaway, formerly of the former Lordhill, High Street, Dawley, Telford, which failed to pay £45,103.46 in September 2021 and was fined £21,987.93.