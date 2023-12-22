People asked to be careful ahead of "Mad Friday" night out

West Midlands Police have asked people to be careful and have said that more officers will be out as "Mad Friday" is set to see people out to celebrate the last Friday before Christmas.

The force said the night was one for celebration, but also for excess and increased alcohol consumption, and warned people to be careful due to an increased risk of injuries and incidents.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The festive season is upon us, and with it comes the infamous 'Mad Friday', one of the busiest nights of the year for pubs, clubs and bars.

"While it's a time for celebration and festive fun, it's also historically a night for increased alcohol consumption and, unfortunately, an uptick in drink-related injuries and incidents.

"Officers will be out in force throughout the weekend, focusing on catching those who choose to drive under the influence."

Officers will also be out to monitor people for drink-driving offences and have cautioned people to be careful and to not get behind the wheel of a car if under the influence, citing two recent examples.

The spokesman said: "In the last 24 hours we have charged a 40-year-old man from Wednesbury with drink driving, after he was stopped by officers in Tipton.

"He will appear at court early next year.

Drivers are being warned not to drink drive

"We have also arrested a 36-year-old man from Dudley on suspicion of drink driving and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

"He remains in custody for questioning.

"Drink driving destroys lives, but tragically every day reckless drivers get behind the wheel and put themselves and others at risk.

"Leave the car keys at home and plan your journey in advance. Taxis, designated drivers, and public transport are all great options.

"We don’t want to be the ones delivering devastating news to families Christmas. Please make sure you do your bit to keep everyone safe."

Chief Inspector Rebecca Barnsley from the Force Traffic Unit said: "We’re expecting a busy weekend with increased celebrations and heavy drinking likely, so our message is clear, enjoy yourselves, but do so responsibly.

"Plan your journey home in advance and look out for each other.

"Mad Friday" is one of the busiest nights of the years for pubs, bars and clubs

“We want everyone to enjoy the festive spirit without putting themselves or others at risk.

"Be mindful of your alcohol consumption, and remember, there's always fun to be had without crossing the line into reckless behaviour.

“Officers will be out in force throughout the weekend, cracking down on drink and drug driving.

"Remember, it's not worth the hefty fines, licence suspension, or even imprisonment that awaits those caught behind the wheel under the influence.”