Watch: Homeowner tells of 'terrifying' moment tree smashed into his house during Storm Pia

Bill Hussey had been sitting at home with his husband Anthony on Old Oscott Hill in Great Barr when he said they heard a loud cracking noise.

He said: "We were sat at home during the storm at around 2pm, with the gusts of wind sounding quite horrendous outside.

"We were more worried about the windows to be honest as they were shaking whenever we got these huge gusts, but then, all of a sudden, we heard this almighty crack outside.

"Both of us ran out to see what had happened and found the tree lying on the house."

Mr Hussey said the house had landed on the apex of the roof, with all the coping tiles being either knocked off or having to be taken off, while the guttering on one side of the extension had been taken off.