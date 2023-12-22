Cat dies after mauling by dogs believed to be XL bullies

The incident saw the brown and white cat be attacked by the two dogs on Rea Street South in Digbeth in Birmingham on Friday, December 15.

The cat is believed to have been sitting at the entrance to a business, before the dogs pounced on the can and mauled it.

West Midlands Police said it had received a report of the incident and had reviewed CCTV footage, with a spokesman for the force saying it believed the two dogs to be XL bullies which were not on leads.

The spokesman said: "We received a report of a cat being attacked by two dogs in Rea Street, Birmingham, on December 15.

"We've reviewed CCTV and it's believed they were XL bullies.

"The dogs and owner have not been identified at this stage."