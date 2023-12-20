Body found after blaze in disused Handsworth building

Four people were rescued from the blaze, at a disused property in Soho Hill. The fire started around 4.45am on Tuesday and firefighting by 11 crews was hampered due to the building structure being unsafe. It was brought under control at 8am but crews remained in place until the early afternoon

But this afternoon (Wednesday) a spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said a body had now been recovered.

The statement said: "Following a challenging and sensitive operation, we can confirm that a body was recovered from the building earlier today by members of our Technical Rescue Unit."

The cause of the fire has yet to be established."