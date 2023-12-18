Police appeal made to find man suspected of stalking

West Midlands Police have released an image of Christopher Madden as part of an appeal to find the 26-year-old from Tyseley in Birmingham.

The force has asked that anyone sees Madden, they should call 999 immediately.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Christopher Madden?

"The 26-year-old from Tyseley in Birmingham is wanted on suspicion of stalking.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/981380/23."