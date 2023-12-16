Refurbished pub announces festive line up

Irish eyes will be smiling at the Witton Arms, Witton, tonight (Saturday) Bryan Kennedy Karaoke and tomorrow (Sunday) once the Aston Villa game vs Brentford finishes on the big screen, fans will be Sailing Away with joy as the UK’s best Rod Stewart tribute band takes to the stage.

Building up to the big day, Santa himself is visiting the pub for a Kids Christmas Party on Wednesday 20th December where there will also be Children’s Magician and entertainer Mad Dominic plus plenty of presents, food and fun times for all involved.

Then on Saturday, December 23, alongside the huge night of boxing which will be broadcast throughout the pub and garden, there will be a Katie Rose Christmas Party until late.

Finally, bid farewell to the year gone by and welcome 2024 with our New Year's Eve celebration. Enjoy a night of music, dancing, and champagne toasts as we countdown to midnight. Our DJ will keep the dance floor alive, ensuring you step into the new year with joy and excitement.

The Witton Arms will be adorned with festive decorations, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all our guests. Get into the holiday spirit as you sip on our seasonal cocktails and enjoy the company of loved ones in our beautifully decorated pub.

Whether you're planning a small gathering with friends or a festive office party, The Witton Arms is the perfect venue. Contact us to reserve your space and customize your event to make it truly unforgettable.

Kiran Chavda, owner of The Witton Arms, said: "We're thrilled to welcome our community and guests to celebrate this magical season at The Witton Arms Pub. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a festive atmosphere filled with delicious food, great drinks, and entertainment for everyone. Join us in making this Christmas and New Year's a time to remember."