Parents reunited with paramedics who delivered baby on bedroom floor

Delighted parents of a baby born on their bedroom floor have been reunited with the paramedics who helped deliver their son.

By Adam Smith
Parents Phoebe and Anthony with the paramedics who delivered Lenny

Mum Phoebe’s waters unexpectedly broke at home, she and father Antony knew there was no time to get to hospital and rang 999 explaining Phoebe was in labour.

Despite the unexpected location of the birth, baby Lenny was safely delivered on their bedroom floor by West Midlands Ambulance paramedic’s James Smith and Cheryl Lee alongside student paramedics, Bryan Luke and Elizabeth Czyz and on Thursday, they were reunited at Hollymoor Hub, Rubery.

James said: “Phoebe showed incredible calmness and strength throughout the birth, and I take great pride in knowing I’ve been able to assist them in safely delivering their son.

“Before I trained as a paramedic, I had witnessed a person going into labour in a public place and remember how helpless I felt, and how relieved I felt when the paramedics arrived that day, which is what inspired me to train.

