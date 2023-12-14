Birmingham charity in merger talks with Forward Trust to save vital service

The community interest company (CIC), renowned for helping over 1000 individuals overcome drug and alcohol addiction, is seeking a rescue package to help it sustain its life-changing programmes.

At the heart of the organisation’s impact is 'Recovery Central', a community centre in Digbeth that empowers individuals who are committed to a drug and alcohol-free lifestyle.

It hosts hundreds of mutual-aid meetings and forms part of an overall support offer that includes supported housing initiatives, innovative addiction recovery schemes and a network of social enterprises staffed by those in recovery.

In an independent study, Changes UK has demonstrated a significant Social Return on Investment, delivering £14.58 of investment for every £1 spent. Importantly, and the real human story, is that a remarkable 85 per cent of individuals-maintained abstinence six months after admission, surpassing the national average completion rate in treatment by 42 per cent

Anthony Cokeley, Operations Director at Changes UK, has been on his own 13-year transformative journey and is determined to ensure the CIC continues to play a key role in providing both survival and purpose to its beneficiaries.

“I’m in the position today because of the opportunities Changes UK gave me. It didn’t just save my life, it’s given me a life, it’s given me a purpose," he said. "In the wake of the pandemic, the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and shifts in funding has meant the last few months have been extremely challenging.

"Demand for services like ours has soared. Particularly during this time of year, there's a pressing need to expand our support as people are in desperate need. Along with securing additional funding, this merger is crucial in supporting our dedicated staff and preserving services that are a lifeline for hundreds of clients."

The immediate concern centres around the 65 vulnerable adults residing in Changes UK's recovery houses, who not only need secure shelter but also the vital treatment and support offered by the organisation.

Without this assistance, the alternative is a precarious return to the cycle of addiction and homelessness, further worsening an already desperate situation in the city.

Changes UK has reached out to The Forward Trust, a national addiction recovery charity, to support it through this challenging time, but they are also looking closer to home for help.

Anthony added: “Forward Trust has answered our call for help, but we implore the city to rally around us and safeguard our services that have transformed and saved lives, whilst also alleviating the burden of addiction in the area.

"There is nobody else in Birmingham doing what we do. We urgently need the right intervention from the right agency. Failure to find it means that Changes UK, a cornerstone of our community, will cease to exist – a scenario too devastating to even contemplate.”

Former Birmingham City footballer and Changes UK Ambassador Paul Tait said: “I have first-hand experience of the tremendous work it does within our community. It will be a massive loss to lose such a vital service for our city - in challenging times grassroot organisations like Changes UK need to be protected.”

Changes UK is appealing to the public for help by donating at https://paypal.me/ChangesUKCIC, volunteering or by visiting https://changesuk.org/