Van driver found to be innocent purchaser of stolen van

Officers from West Midlands Police stopped the van in Nechells after finding it had been stolen on false plates and cloned.

The driver was also found to have been an innocent purchaser, so the force has put out a message to warn motorists to do the proper checks before buying any vehicle.

"Please make sure you do extensive checks before buying vehicles.