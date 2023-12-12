Investigation begins after man found on street with serious injuries

The area around Holliday Street in Birmingham city centre has been closed off by police after the man was discovered with serious injuries at around 3am.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition and the street was closed off between Bridge Street and Granville Street, with Gas Street also closed while investigations by West Midlands Police begin.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a man was found badly injured on Holliday Street in Birmingham city centre today.

"We were called by paramedics just after 3.20am. The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"Holliday Street is closed between Bridge Street and Granville Street. Gas Street is also closed.

"Anyone with information should call 101 or contact us via Live Chat, quoting log 315."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.