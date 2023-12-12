Driver arrested after ramming police car and foot chase

West Midlands Police were called to Birmingham city centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning after reports of a Ford Fiesta ST being stolen in a keyless theft.

Officers deployed to the area were able to locate the car, which then was subsequently rammed into one of the police cars before the driver exited the car and began to run away on foot.

The driver was arrested following a brief foot chase. Photo: West Midlands Police

He was caught after a quick foot chase and arrested.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "After this Ford Fiesta ST was stolen in a keyless theft from Birmingham city centre, we deployed to the area and came across it a short time later.

"The driver rammed one of our cars before decamping, but was quickly caught on a foot chase."