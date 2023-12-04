New domestic abuse appeal launched to find wanted men

West Midlands Police has launched Operation Bluespruce, an operation aimed at bringing individuals wanted in connection with serious incidents including assault, false imprisonment and stalking into custody.

The force will be releasing images up to and including Christmas of suspects through its social media channels and said it hoped that by circulating the images, it would help people to get in touch with information.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Today (4 December) we launch Operation Bluespruce, a campaign targeting high-risk domestic abuse suspects in Birmingham.

"From today and up until Christmas, we will be releasing images of suspects across our social media platforms and are asking you for your help to get these individuals into custody.

"They are all wanted in connection with serious incidents including assault, false imprisonment and stalking.

"If you have any information on where any of these suspects might be, please call 999, or contact us on Live Chat on our website.

"Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."

Among the suspects includes Aaron Durrell, who the force said was wanted on suspicion of a serious assault and asked that if anyone saw the 30-year-old from Quinton, they could get in contact as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Aaron Durrell?

"The 30-year-old from Quinton is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting 20/751014/23. #OpBluespruce.

"Information can also be given to @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Detective Superintendent Simon Inglis, from the Public Protection Unit, said: “As well as publishing these images on our social media channels, officers will be working behind the scenes to trace these suspects.

“We hope that by circulating these images, it will encourage people to get in touch with information on where these individuals might be and also to encourage the suspects to hand themselves in.

“The offenders targeted are deemed high risk based on the level of harm they pose to potential victims and their families.

“We are asking for the public’s help to find these dangerous individuals, because protecting the public is always our main priority.”

The wanted gallery can be viewed at flickr.com/photos/westmidlandspolice/albums/72157642291728793/