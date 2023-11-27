Football club 'deeply disappointed' after arrests made over misogynistic chants aimed at female referee

The club has released a response to its website claiming it is "deeply disappointed" following the incident which transpired at a home game at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Two boys, both aged 17, were arrested by West Midlands Police officers at the match who said they overheard chants being directed at a female referee.

The boys were remanded to police custody on suspicion of a public order offence.

The offensive chants were made despite a warning issued to fans by the football club prior to Saturday's match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking on its website, the club reminded fans of "what is considered unacceptable behaviour", saying it had received "several reports" of "sexist and misogynistic abuse" aimed at Rebecca Welch the last time she had officiated a match at St Andrew's.

In response to the offensive chants at Saturday's match, the football club said it "strongly condemns" any form of discrimination.

The statement read: "Prior to Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture with Sheffield Wednesday, a statement was issued on BCFC.com encouraging supporters to be respectful towards the match officials.

"The Football Club are, therefore, deeply disappointed that two supporters were overheard by West Midlands Police officers engaging in misogynistic chanting towards Saturday's referee and are currently in custody on suspicion of a public order offence.

"Birmingham City strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and will support the police with their inquiries."