Footage shows moment gun dealer's enterprise brought to an end in Birmingham

Dealer Tony Graham would arrange the sales before directing his younger brother, Simon Graham, to act as a courier for the firearms.

Amongst the weapons Tony bought were so-called obsolete calibre guns, which, though are legal, are only intended for collectors and can't be fired as ammunition is no longer made for them.

But the weapons dealer found a solution to this problem when he bought a kit legally online which gave him tools to make bullets for the antique firearms.

West Midlands Police said though it is not clear exactly how many weapons Tony bought, he had more than 100 enquiries with an online retailer of the weapons.

Tony would then task his brother, Simon, with transporting the bullets to other criminals who already had access to guns capable of firing them.

The Graham brother's criminal enterprise was brought to an end with the help of the Regional Organised Crime Unit for the West Midlands (ROCUWM).

Dramatic footage released by West Midlands Police shows the moment armed police stormed a property in Birmingham to administer his arrest.