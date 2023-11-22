Reiss and Earl Parchment, aka The EnR Twinz, have followed the international trend of pitting non-professional boxers in the ring after YouTubers gatecrashed boxing with KSI and Jake Paul earning millions.

Friday's Birmingham Fight Club features a 16-year-old from Stourbridge who accepted a challenge on social media from a Birmingham 17-year-old.

The pair met up earlier this weekend underneath Spaghetti Junction to film a promotional video which has already been shared hundreds of times on various social media platforms and sparked countless comments.

In another bout, heavyweight Big Marv responds to a challenge which went viral from his opponent from Solihull. He said: "I'm sure you have seen the video circulating online, with this geezer talking **** about me. Well at the next Fight Club, I'm going to take his head off."

Founders Earl and Reiss are determined their fight club will help curb the shocking trend of teenagers killing each other with knives.