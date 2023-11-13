All lanes clear towards motorway coming out of Birmingham after earlier accident
All lanes are now open on the A38 (M) towards the Aston Expressway and M6 after a lunchtime crash.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Lanes one and two were blocked northbound and the accident also caused disruption on the buses.
But National Express West Midlands tweeted in the last few minutes that the carriageway is now clear and all bus services have returned to normal.
They apologised for any disruption to passenger's journeys.
