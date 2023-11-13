Express & Star
Bus leaves road and hits central reservation in Birmingham, causing disruption

A lane is blocked and major traffic disruption is expected on the Hagley Road going towards Birmingham after a bus left the road and crashed through the central reservation.

By Paul Jenkins
A bus has left the road and gone through the central reservation just outside Birmingham city centre

The Transport for West Midlands account West Midlands Roads tweeted that a lane is blocked between the Plough and Harrow and Five Ways.

Emergency services are on the scene and motorists are being asked to consider alternative routes – disruption to bus services in the area is also possible.

