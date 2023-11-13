Appeal after man sleeping in city underpass set alight

Police are appealing for information following the attack, which took place just after 9.20am on November 7 near to where Hockley Hill crosses over Boulton Middleway in the city.

The man, who is in his 30s, is said to have suffered potentially life-changing injuries to his face and hands and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, in particular a man who was seen riding on an electric scooter.

West Midlands Police has released an image of the man and has urged those who recognise him to come forward.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and was seen wearing a white vest, white hoodie, black gloves, grey jogging bottoms, black shoes and wearing chains.

Anyone with information should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/972160/23.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.